Rangers have it all wrapped up for Easter

If you’re scratching your head for things to keep the smaller family members or even yourself amused over the Easter Holidays then the exciting events organised by Northam Burrows Rangers may be just the thing you’re looking for.

Something for everyone is an apt description for the variety of activities on offer, which kicks off with a ‘Birds and Eggs’ themed day on Tuesday, April 12. Drop into the visitor centre between 2pm and 4pm to make your very own, take home, Bird Feeder from recycled materials and then, if you’re still up for more, head out to explore an exciting self-guided Easter holiday trail.

History lovers can enjoy a guided walking tour of Westward Ho’s! past on Thursday, April 14, or if Rambling is more your style, the rangers’ ever popular Rockpool Ramble takes place on Tuesday, April 19.

To complete the Easter line-up a Strandline Scavenger Hunt has been organised for Thursday, April 21. If you want to step out on your own family adventure, then from April 12 – 24, there will be an ‘egg’ themed self-guided trail around the sand dunes. Free maps for this can be collected from the Northam Burrows visitor centre, which is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

No booking is required for any of the organised events but children must be accompanied by an adult and appropriate clothing and footwear is advised. Meeting places vary, so please check out all the details at www.torridge.gov.uk/northamburrows or on Torridge Council’s website and posters on social media.

Rangers and groups of volunteers have also been busy in recent months putting in place a network of new bridges and way-markers to make navigating across the burrows in your own time much easier. These new additions can be enjoyed at your own pace and offer a variety of different routes for you to try out and explore.

Speaking of volunteers, the rangers are already recruiting for the summer to-do list programme, starting with a beach clean on April 9, but also taking in conservation work around Kenwith Valley Reservoir – Bideford’s hidden gem for nature and wildlife. Booking is required for these events.