In a statement police said that at around midday on Diddywell Road, a black man in his 60s was approached by a white man in his 20s and verbally abused and pushed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time and witnessed all or part of the incident.

In particular, they would like to speak to a woman who is believed to have videoed the incident on her mobile phone.

Anyone with any information which could help police with their enquiries is asked to contact them by calling 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime number, CR/079982/20.