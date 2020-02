NORTHAM TOWN COUNCIL

Northam Neighbourhood plan

The Council is seeking applications from members of the public to join the Northam Neighbourhood Plan Committee. Application forms are available from the Town Clerk, Town Hall, Windmill Lane, Northam, EX39 1 BY; (Office hours Monday to Friday gam to 1pnn.) Tel: 01237 474976 and online www.northamtowncouncil.gov.uk

Applications should be received in the office by Friday 13th March 2020

MRS M J MILLS

Town Clerk