Glen Gotze had spent the day drinking beer at his allotment before trying to drive his van from Northam to a supermarket in Barnstaple at 10.30pm.

His own dashcam recorded him speeding at double the limit and veering around the road during a 14 minute, six mile journey on back roads before he hit motorcyclist Andrew Webb on the B3233 at Bickington.

Mr Webb stopped when he saw the van heading for him and tried to jump off his bike just before the impact. He did not make it and was hit by Gotze, who had gone onto the wrong side of the road to avoid parked cars and never returned to his own lane.

The 55-year-old grandfather suffered a broken leg and a serious gash around his left knee and needed two operations during a five day stay at North Devon District Hospital.

Glen Gotze. Glen Gotze.

Gotze, aged 45, is a jobbing builder who became self employed after leaving his former job as a civilian forensic officer with Devon and Cornwall police.

He was shocked by his own actions and described them as madness and stupidity after being arrested after the crash on April 13, 2019.

Gotze, of Dane Court, Northam, near Bideford, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He was jailed for a year and banned from driving for three years after his release by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: "For 14 minutes you posed a significant risk to the life and limb of pedestrians and other motorists using the roads of North Devon.

"I have viewed the dashcam footage which shows you striking the kerb repeatedly and going on the wrong side of the road and not giving way at appropriate times.

"You were finding it extremely difficult to keep within the carriageway and after approximately 14 minutes, you went on the wrong side of the road and ploughed into Mr Webb.

"To your credit, you did not try to run. You tried to assist and made full admissions about how you came to be in that state. It has been said it was madness, but it was not a moment of madness, it was 14 minutes of madness.

"There has to be immediate custody because of the serious injury and the long term effects on the victim."

Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said Gotze gave breath tests at the roadside and in the police station of 110 micrograms; more than three times limit of 35.

Mr Webb made a victim personal statement saying the injuries had a drastic effect on his life and he has had to give up his hobby of motorcycling after 38 years on the road.

It has affected his ability to walk his dogs and play with his grandchildren and he now has a limp and walks with a stick. Mr Webb sat in the public gallery and gasped when the dashcam footage was shown.

Katie Churcher, defending, said Gotze had a clean driving record and had lived a useful and law abiding life as a forensic officer and self employed builder.

He has shown remorse, wants to apologise to Mr Webb and says his decision to drive was madness and utter stupidity.

He was totally frank with the police about drinking on his allotment and accepts that his decision to drive to a supermarket was selfish.