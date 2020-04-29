Jack Hopkins walking on the coastpath overlooking Greencliff at Abbotsham during one of his 5k walks for the NHS. Picture: Katie Roberts Jack Hopkins walking on the coastpath overlooking Greencliff at Abbotsham during one of his 5k walks for the NHS. Picture: Katie Roberts

Jack Hopkins, who attends Appledore Primary School, has already completed two walks and has vowed to keep up the good work until he has to go back to school.

So far he has raised an impressive £1,076 through an online Crowdfunder page.

Since the lockdown began Jack and mum Katie Roberts had been making sure they took a walk every day, but when he started to lose his motivation, Katie suggested they do a 5k walk twice weekly to raise money for the NHS Together charities.

Jack said: “I want to help the doctors and nurses save the lives of people who have the virus by giving them money.”

Jack Hopkins preparing to set off on his first 5k walk for the NHS, Picture: Katie Roberts Jack Hopkins preparing to set off on his first 5k walk for the NHS, Picture: Katie Roberts

When Katie and Jack set up the crowdfunding page in the hope of raising £30 they were overwhelmed by the generosity of their friends and family to have raised nearly £250 in the first 12 hours.

Their first walk was around Daddon Hill and Silford and he completed 5.26k in 98 minutes – they have now done a second walk on the same route.

If you would like to support Jack, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jacks10k .