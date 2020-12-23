Northam church swaps pop up choir for Bobby the Donkey

Published: 7:30 AM December 23, 2020

A ‘pop up choir’ will join the congregation of St Margaret’s Church at Northam for its annual Christmas Eve service – but no donkey this year.

All are welcome to the traditional Midnight Service, which is usually hugely popular and features as its star Bobby the gentle donkey.

But Covid restrictions will limit the number of worshippers this year and alternative plans have been made.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to contact the church in advance with the numbers of guests they plan to bring.

Alec McNeill at the church said: “This year Covid restrictions will mean that we shall not be able to accommodate the 100 plus congregation that we usually see but with advance reservations we hope not to have to disappoint too many people.

“Although we cannot have Bobby the Donkey this year there will be a Crib with the baby Jesus placed in it at midnight.”

“The Service starts at 11.30pm and in advance two of the church bells will ring out across Northam.

“Covid rules say that more than one bell ringer in the ringing chamber would constitute an unlawful meeting but we are fortunate in having two volunteer ringers who live in the same 'bubble' and can thus meet together indoors. Two bells are better than one.”

A pop-up choir has volunteered to take part and children should keep an eye on the church flagpole as a special Christmas flag will be flown to let Santa know where they are.

Unfortunately, no Bobby the Donkey for the Northam church Christmas Eve service in 2020. - Credit: Ray Goldsmith





If you wish to confirm a place, contact Judith McNeill on 01237 470870 or email judymcneill285@gmail.com.

Please check directly with your local church to find out what their Christmas service plans are.