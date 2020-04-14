Northam Care Trust looks after people with complex needs and disabilities. Picture: Northam Care Trust Northam Care Trust looks after people with complex needs and disabilities. Picture: Northam Care Trust

The charity, which works with clients with profound and multiple learning and physical disabilities and complex needs, is delighted to be able to find accommodation for its staff.

It is also urgently trying to recruit more staff to help at its residential lodges in Northam and in its Enabling services.

CEO Len Lofts said: “Without our key workers on the frontline and our central support team we couldn’t continue our work.

“They are dedicated staff and we are working to keep them safe to enable us to keep our clients safe, many of whom are in the high risk category because of their health related conditions.

“Having tried all day to find accommodation for staff, Chris at The Wayfarer made it easy and welcoming.”

“We are looking to recruit staff with a real commitment to making a difference in working with us at this very difficult time.

“Anyone interested can call me personally on 07908 613989 at any time or Fiona White, our HR lead via our main switchboard on 01237 477238.”