The rangers are hosting a series of free events, kicking off with a rake and burn day on Monday, January 14, from 10am-4pm.

Rangers will be looking for help to clear bramble and rushes from the coastal grassland to encourage wildflowers to grow in the summertime.

Acitivites after this include guided walks, wildlife activities and a number of special volunteer events.

Jane Whittaker, leader of Torridge District Council, said: “Northam Burrows is a spectacular site and a wonderful place to visit at any time of the year.

“The event programme is designed to help visitors explore this special place and enjoy everything on offer.”

Register your interest in the rake and burn volunteer day by calling 01237 479708 or emailing northam.burrows@torridge.gov.uk.