Following the news that Torridge District Council is reopening many of its facilities, including the Burrows, and initially without charge, Northam Town Council has said it will immediately begin processing manor pass applications.

The passes are available to those who reside within the Ancient Manor of Northam and allow access on to the Burrows without paying the summer toll charge.

The town council has said passes will be sent out by post as soon as it is advised that charging is re-starting.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Northam Town Council website at www.northamtowncouncil.gov.uk and for those without a printer, they can be sent out on request, provided a stamped addressed envelope is included with the request.

The council said it will send passes out as soon as it can, but people should be aware it can take up to three weeks to process.

If residents cannot copy their documents they should contact Northam Town Council on 01237 474976.