Torridge District Council said it had taken the decision to close the vehicle gates to the park until further notice as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pedestrian gates will remain open for those accessing the park for exercise.

A statement from Torridge District Council said: “Working with Devon and Cornwall Police, Torridge District Council have made the decision to close the vehicle gates to Northam Burrows Country Park from this evening until further notice.

“Please do not try to drive to the park for exercise, this should be carried out from your place of residence in accordance with guidelines on social distancing. The pedestrian gates will remain open.”

The Government has issued guidelines on accessing green spaces during the coronavirus measures. They are:

– Stay local and use open spaces near to your home where possible – do not travel unnecessarily

– You should only go outside alone or with members of your own household

– Keep at least two metres apart from anyone outside your household at all times

– Gatherings of more than two in parks or other public spaces have been banned and the police will enforce this

– If you have a garden, make use of the space for exercise and fresh air

– Take hygiene precautions when you are outside, and wash your hands as soon as you are back indoors