Gatekeepers will be manning the gates at the burrows’ three entry points from Saturday (July 11).

The gates will be open from 7am to 10pm, with vehicle tolls from 9.30am to 5pm.

Visitors are encouraged to use a contactless form of payment where possible to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

Maintenance teams have improved access at the Westward Ho! gate and parking capacity has been improved during the coronavirus lockdown.

The vehicle gates were closed in March in line with the Government lockdown, but reopened again in May with the exception of the Westward Ho! gate.

Torridge District Council’s lead member for community, culture and leisure, Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, said: “The extra work that has been put into the new contactless payment system and improved parking will hopefully reassure people that we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

“We ask that everyone continues to observe social distancing guidance but enjoy their days out at this unique and special place.”