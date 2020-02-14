Young climate strikers in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs Young climate strikers in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

At Bideford Quay were Kate Nicholson, who led the way with protests in the town last year, plus secondary school pupils and pupils and staff from the Northam Federation of St Margaret's and St George's Schools.

In Barnstaple young strikers were joined by members of the North Devon Green Party and local Extinction Rebellion activists.

Their aim continues to be to protest 'government inaction' over climate change and to highlight the urgent ecological crisis they say is facing the planet.

Petroc college student Harvey Hennessy, aged 16, is on of the co-ordinators for the Fridays for Future event held in Barnstaple, which saw strikers make their way right through the town.

He said: "We are going to be striking every month to show that we care and that action should be taken as soon as possible."

He said 'some schools have supported us but most have not', adding that several schools were not letting students out to attend the climate strikes.

In Bideford, Jim Williams, executive headteacher of the Northam Federation, said the school was supporting the event because an increasing number of children had been expressing a desire to have their voice heard on climate issues.

Mr Williams said: "The Bideford Youth Strike4Climate represents an opportunity for the children to express their views on how those people in positions of power need to take decisive action in addressing environmental issues."

Kate Nicholson was instrumental in starting the first Bideford strike. Her mum Vikki had arranged for her to go to London to attend the first Youth Strike, but Kate was keen to put Bideford on the protest map as well and together they found out how to organise a local event.

On Friday, March 13 there is a Global Strike with events taking place around the country, including Bideford and Barnstaple. In Bideford it will be at the Quay at 11.15am.

