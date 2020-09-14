North Devon XR member and retired CEO Steve Pitcher 'hands himself in' at Barnstaple Police Station after teh home secretary branded Extinction Rebellion members as 'criminals'. Picture: XR North Devon North Devon XR member and retired CEO Steve Pitcher 'hands himself in' at Barnstaple Police Station after teh home secretary branded Extinction Rebellion members as 'criminals'. Picture: XR North Devon

The group were responding to home secretary Priti Patel’s comments that XR activists are ‘so-called eco-crusaders turned criminals’ who threaten key planks of national life.

North Devon XR members said they would save the police a lot of trouble and hand themselves in to ‘confess to their crimes’ for calling for immediate action on climate change.

On Friday in Barnstaple, retired CEO Stephen Pitcher entered the station to give himself up but the police were unsure of what to make of all of them and so let them go free.

XR said retired teachers, librarians and accountants, health workers stonemasons and surveyors all had ‘crimes’ to confess.

North Devon Extinction Rebellion members with banners and placards detailing their 'crimes' in their fight to save the environment. Picture: XR North Devon North Devon Extinction Rebellion members with banners and placards detailing their 'crimes' in their fight to save the environment. Picture: XR North Devon

They bore banners describing their misdemeanours, including ‘teaching her pupils to care for the planet’ and ‘possession of a pink boat’, as well as ‘sitting and singing in the street’ and ‘wanting a safe and healthy world for future generations’.

There was further action on Sunday (September 13) when local XR members took their banners to Bideford Police Station.

