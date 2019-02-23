But from the endless coastline, rolling fields and beautiful woodland, how do you choose where to go?

Here are 11 places to enjoy a walk in North Devon when the sun is shining...

Great Torrington

Fancy roaming the riverside and exploring some of the history of North Devon?

Park at the Commons in Great Torrington and take in some of the beautiful views.

You can also wander around RHS Rosemoor and see the spring blooms starting to bring their bright colours to life.

Arlington Court

From woodland walks to lakeside ambles, there is plenty to explore at Arlington Court.

The National Trust-owned grounds have loads of history and nature to discover.

And you can even enjoy a cheeky cake at the tea room when you’re done wandering!

Heddon Valley

On the fringes of Exmoor you’ll discover the beautiful Heddon Valley.

It’s the perfect place to take in a river walk, wooded pathways and a beautiful beach too.

Follow the river to emerge at the sea, and take in all the views along the way.

Westward Ho!

There is plenty to enjoy in Westward Ho!, from the pebble ridge to Abbotsham cliffs.

Enjoy a roam over Northam Burrows, walk the vast expanse of sand, or enjoy a fresh sea breeze from the cliffside.

You can also take a peak at the ‘haunted’ Seafield House and head into the village for a hot chocolate after.

Braunton Burrows

Step into a whole other world at Braunton Burrows - a designated biosphere.

There is heaps of flora and fauna to discover as you follow the winding board walks or climb the dunes.

You can even head down Velator and explore the less-touristy Crow Point end of Saunton beach.

Watersmeet

Watersmeet is the perfect haven for a beautiful winter walk in the woods.

Ramble along the River Lyn, enjoy a cream tea in the tea rooms and get lost in the beautiful trees.

You can walk in many directions, including heading out to explore the villages of Lynton and Lynmouth.

Morte Point

This little haven along from Woolacombe is a beautiful spot to take in the coastline.

Follow the South West Coast Path and explore hidden coves along the way.

You can park in the village and explore many routes - and why not pack a picnic too?

Baggy Point

If you’re visiting Croyde then a walk along Baggy Point is an absolute must.

It’s another stunning way to see the coastline, and you can take the easier or the steeper route.

When you reach the point, watch out for seabirds and seals.

Hartland Point

On the edges of North Devon you’ll find the remote and rugged Hartland Point.

Here you can take many walks, including to Speke’s Mill where you’ll find some stunning waterfalls.

This is a great place to experience the power of nature as the sea crashes into the cliffside.

Ilfracombe’s coastline

If you want a view worth the climb, we can definitely recommend climbing some of the hills around Ilfracombe.

From short walks up Capstone to exploring the zig-zag paths of the Torrs, there is something for everyone.

And the best bit is that afterwards you can head into the town for fish and chips or an ice-cream!