Police will be providing a full escort when two mobile homes are transported from the M5 to Mullacott Park near Ilfracombe.

The convoy is due to leave at 8am and will travel southbound on the M5 to junction 27, before heading along the A361 North Devon Link Road to Barnstaple.

It will then travel along the A39 towards Bideford, over the new bridge, and back onto the A36, via Braunton, to its destination.

It is estimated the journey will take around two hours, depending on traffic.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "This is likely to cause some disruption, especially on single-lane sections of road as the loads will be taking up both carriageways.

"They will have a full police escort and we ask members of public to be patient if they come across them."