It was Valentine’s Day yesterday (Thursday) and a traditional day for popping the question.

If you’re planning a North Devon wedding, a wedding fayre is the perfect opportunity to pick out your perfect suppliers.

Here are five wedding fayres worth visiting, whether you’re newly engaged or close to the big day...

Fox and Hounds, Eggesford

February 17, 11am-3pm

Fox and Hounds in Eggesford is hosting its annual wedding fair this weekend, with a range of stalls for you to browse.

The chefs will be cooking up a storm on the barbecue and it will be a chance to look around this countryside venue and meet North Devon suppliers.

Affinity Devon Wedding Fair

February 24, 10am-4pm

Affinity Devon (formerly Atlantic Village) is hosting a wedding fair in its outlet shopping centre, showcasing everything from venues to caterers.

The fair is free to attend from 10am-4pm and features supplies from across Devon and Cornwall.

From entertainment to caterers, transport to wedding outfits and accessories, there will be everything you need to make your dream wedding day a reality.

The Hallsannery ‘Handpicked’ Wedding Show

March 3, 11.30am-3.30pm.

Taking place at Hallsannery near Bideford, come along on Sunday, March 3, from 11.30am-3.30pm for this beautiful showcase of wedding suppliers.

Organised by Hallsannery and Champagne & Charlotte Bridal, this will feature the best ‘handpicked’ suppliers in the region.

There’ll be a roaming catwalk, plenty of exhibitors, music and entertainment, venue styling, bridal beauty, canapés and fizz.

The Big Sheep Wedding Fair

March 10, 11am-3pm

Come along to The Big Sheep and meet the finest wedding exhibitors from Devon and Cornwall in the EWE2 Arena, from 11am-3pm.

Entry is free for the bride and groom with a free goodie bag for the first 100 brides who pre-register online.

There will be a pop-up hair and beauty parlour, live music, product demonstrations, a café, plus much more and discounted entry to the family attraction too.

Bride: The Wedding Show

March 23-24, 10am-4pm.

Meet the best suppliers from across the South West at Bride: The Wedding Show in Westpoint Arena, Exeter.

The two-day event will be a chance to meet a huge array of prospective wedding suppliers face to face while getting ideas for your dress, flowers, stationery, cakes, transport, venue, photographer, menswear and more.

Tickets are £5 each or £15 for a group of four in advance (booking fee applies), or they are £7.50 each on the door.

Hosting a wedding fayre we’ve missed?

Get in touch with the details by emailing newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk