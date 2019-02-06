Much of the country is covered by the yellow warnings, with the first lasting from 10pm tonight (Wednesday) until 9am Thursday.

A second warning is then in place from midday Friday until 6pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A period of very strong and gusty winds is likely on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“Strongest winds will be across South West England and South and West Wales late evening, with gusts of 60 to 70mph on coasts and 50 to 60mph inland.

“Elsewhere winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60 mph on coasts and 50 mph inland before easing during Thursday morning.”

Of the second warning, the Met Office said there would be strong south-westerly winds and a chance of widespread gales on Friday.

“A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday,” said the spokesman.

“Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday.

“Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest.

“Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

“These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”

Anyone heading out to watch the waves is warned to keep a safe distance.