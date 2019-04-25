The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the South West, including the whole of North Devon and Torridge.

Forecasters warn of a 'spell of strong winds' with some disruption to travel, between 9pm Friday and 3pm Saturday.

Commuters can expect some delays, with delays also expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

There is also the possibility of short-term power loss due to fallen branches, and large waves and spray.

Anyone out watching the waves is urged to keep their distance.