The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the South West, including the whole of North Devon and Torridge. Forecasters warn of a spell of strong winds with some disruption to travel, between 9pm Friday and 3pm Saturday. Commuters can expect some delays, with delays also expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. There is also the possibility of short-term power loss due to fallen branches, and large waves and spray. Anyone out watching the waves is urged to keep their distance.