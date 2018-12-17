The yellow weather warning is set to stretch from 5am until 9pm.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “Another spell of wet and windy weather is expected on Tuesday when rain will be heavy at times and, given recent wet weather, likely lead to impacts in a few places.

“Over most of Wales, Devon and Cornwall the worst of the weather will have cleared by mid-afternoon whilst further east the worst conditions are likely to be during the afternoon and early evening. “This wet weather, meanwhile, will be accompanied by windy conditions with gusts in exposed coastal locations around 50-65 mph which means that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Inland, gusts will be lower and mainly peak at 40-50 mph.”