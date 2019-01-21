Devon County Council will be monitoring the roads with a forecast of cold overnight temperatures.

A DCC Highways spokesman said: “Various treatment times tonight our first gritters going out a 9pm where snow is possible, followed by a further top up 3am, all other out routes out 11pm.

“The Highway Operations Control Centre will monitor the rain as it comes across the county and roads as temperatures fall.”

A yellow weather warning is in place across much of the country, including North Devon, from midnight until noon tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight.

“A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

“Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces.

“Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.”