LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.17) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE Name of Applicant: North Devon Wake Park Limited Name and address of premises: Higher Clovelly, Bideford, Devon EX39 5RY Nature of Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises: Sunday to Thursday from 12:00 to 19:00 Friday and Saturday from 12:00 to 21:00 Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address below by: Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, BIDEFORD, Devon, EX39 2QG www.torridge.gov.uk\/licensing Signed: (Applicant) S.Constable Date: 12\/02\/2020 IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON CONVICTION IS £5000.