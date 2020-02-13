LICENSING ACT 2003 (s.17) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: North Devon Wake Park Limited

Name and address of premises: Higher Clovelly, Bideford, Devon EX39 5RY

Nature of Proposed Licensable Activities:

Supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises: Sunday to Thursday from 12:00 to 19:00 Friday and Saturday from 12:00 to 21:00

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address below by:

Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, BIDEFORD, Devon, EX39 2QG

www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Signed: (Applicant) S.Constable

Date: 12/02/2020

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON CONVICTION IS £5000.