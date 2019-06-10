The North Devon Volunteer Awards was hosted at The Cedars Inn, Barnstaple, on June 6 with more than 200 people in attendance. It was held as part of North Devon Voluntary Services' Volunteers' Week 2019, which runs every year from June 1 until June 7. Nominees received awards for their work in five categories: Supporting Your Charity, Community Charity, Help Others, Environment and Heritage and Young Volunteer. Leilani and Teagan Sanomat, 12 and 10 years old respectively, were winners of the Young Volunteer of the Year Award for their commitment to running the Barnstaple Disabled Fellowship Club, Leilani and Teagan were part of seven young nominations. The judges were extremely impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm of all seven young nominations. Leilani and Teagan were in complete disbelief and joy when they learned that they won the award. They said: