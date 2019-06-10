Young volunteer certificate winners at the North Devon Volunteer Awards. Picture: Tim Lamerton Young volunteer certificate winners at the North Devon Volunteer Awards. Picture: Tim Lamerton

The North Devon Volunteer Awards was hosted at The Cedars Inn, Barnstaple, on June 6 with more than 200 people in attendance.

It was held as part of North Devon Voluntary Services' Volunteers' Week 2019, which runs every year from June 1 until June 7.

Nominees received awards for their work in five categories: Supporting Your Charity, Community Charity, Help Others, Environment and Heritage and Young Volunteer.

Leilani and Teagan Sanomat, 12 and 10 years old respectively, were winners of the Young Volunteer of the Year Award for their commitment to running the Barnstaple Disabled Fellowship Club, Leilani and Teagan were part of seven young nominations.

The judges were extremely impressed by the commitment and enthusiasm of all seven young nominations.

Leilani and Teagan were in complete disbelief and joy when they learned that they won the award. They said: "We were rolling around the floor laughing, absolutely delighted that we were the winners."

North Devon Voluntary Services is a charity based in Barnstaple. It provides support and specialist advice to voluntary organisations and social enterprises in the local area.

The charity's main focuses include voluntary sector development in North Devon, volunteering and improved communication and networks.

Interim chief officer of NDVS, Karen Evans, said: "This was a great opportunity to celebrate the work of all volunteers across North Devon, as well as saying a special 'thank you' to the volunteers nominated for an award.

"The awards reflected the wide range of work which volunteers undertake, and the huge contribution which they make to improve the lives of all of us."

Councillor Frank Biederman, chairman of North Devon Council, added: "North Devon councillors are incredibly proud of the part volunteers make to our communities, the awards highlighted this and it was wonderful to hear so many inspirational stories from the nominations.

"We really do have many incredible people living in North Devon that give their time to people, animals and its environment."

If you are interested in volunteering then why not take a look at the local volunteer recruitment website, Volunteer Connect, which can be found at www.ndvs.org.uk or contact Loubna Tacey by email at admin@ndvs.org.uk .