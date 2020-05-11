Houses across North Devon and Torridge put out the bunting and Union Flags to mark the occasion when 75 years ago, victory was declared in Europe against Nazi Germany. Many streets held their own street parties, but strictly observing the two metre special distancing rule. Local singers Tamsin Ball, Meg Scoins and Taya Lambden joined forces remotely to sing wartime favourite Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrew Sisters to raise money for JC Fundraising. Living history buffs Tina and Clive Best donned 1940s uniforms – Home Guard for him and QAIMNS (Queen Alexander Imperial Military Nursing Service) for her – to visit several areas of Bideford. They are part of WW11 Re-enactment South West and Mrs Best said: “It is incumbent on us living today to remember those who gave their lives in the struggle to bring peace and freedom. “The reason we do this is to keep the Living History alive, by educating future generations of the history of World War Two.” At Philip Avenue in Barnstaple, Mark Stabb put out genuine flags and bunting that were flown VE Day 1945. They included WWI flags from an armed trawler out of Brixham capatined by his great grandfather W Salsbury, plus souvenir bunting from the coronation King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the queen mother, plus a white ensign from the submarine HMS Tuna of ‘cockleshell heroes’ fame, navigated by PO WE Stabb, his grandfather.If you have any pictures of your VE Day celebrations, please email then to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .