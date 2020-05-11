Doreen Neate dressed up to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a social distancing street party with her neighbours. Picture: Trish Parsons Doreen Neate dressed up to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a social distancing street party with her neighbours. Picture: Trish Parsons

Houses across North Devon and Torridge put out the bunting and Union Flags to mark the occasion when 75 years ago, victory was declared in Europe against Nazi Germany.

Many streets held their own street parties, but strictly observing the two metre special distancing rule.

Local singers Tamsin Ball, Meg Scoins and Taya Lambden joined forces remotely to sing wartime favourite Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by The Andrew Sisters to raise money for JC Fundraising.

Living history buffs Tina and Clive Best donned 1940s uniforms – Home Guard for him and QAIMNS (Queen Alexander Imperial Military Nursing Service) for her – to visit several areas of Bideford.

NHS workers Adam and Terri Sharman joining their neighbours for a social distancing street party in Bideford. Picture: Tina/Clive Best NHS workers Adam and Terri Sharman joining their neighbours for a social distancing street party in Bideford. Picture: Tina/Clive Best

They are part of WW11 Re-enactment South West and Mrs Best said: “It is incumbent on us living today to remember those who gave their lives in the struggle to bring peace and freedom.

“The reason we do this is to keep the Living History alive, by educating future generations of the history of World War Two.”

At Philip Avenue in Barnstaple, Mark Stabb put out genuine flags and bunting that were flown VE Day 1945. They included WWI flags from an armed trawler out of Brixham capatined by his great grandfather W Salsbury, plus souvenir bunting from the coronation King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the queen mother, plus a white ensign from the submarine HMS Tuna of ‘cockleshell heroes’ fame, navigated by PO WE Stabb, his grandfather.

Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery

If you have any pictures of your VE Day celebrations, please email then to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .

Chittlehampton Vicar, Reverend David Coleman and his wife.Picture: Simon Ellery Chittlehampton Vicar, Reverend David Coleman and his wife.Picture: Simon Ellery

Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery

All set for VE Day in Landkey with Peter and Trina Westaway. Picture: Simon Ellery All set for VE Day in Landkey with Peter and Trina Westaway. Picture: Simon Ellery

Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery Chittlehampton was bedecked with flags to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery

Tina and Clive Best in 1940s uniform outside Bideford Tesco. Picture: Tina/Clive Best Tina and Clive Best in 1940s uniform outside Bideford Tesco. Picture: Tina/Clive Best

Marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day outside the Jack Russell at Swimbridge. Picture: Simon Ellery Marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day outside the Jack Russell at Swimbridge. Picture: Simon Ellery

Tina and Clive Best in 1940s uniform outside Wooda Surgery in Bideford to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as staff look on.Picture: Tina/Clive Best Tina and Clive Best in 1940s uniform outside Wooda Surgery in Bideford to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day as staff look on.Picture: Tina/Clive Best

Tina and Clive Best in Bideford, he in Home Guard uniforrm and she in QAIMNS (Queen Alexander Imperial Military Nursing Service).Picture: Tina/Clive Best Tina and Clive Best in Bideford, he in Home Guard uniforrm and she in QAIMNS (Queen Alexander Imperial Military Nursing Service).Picture: Tina/Clive Best

Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb

Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb

Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb Mark Stabb put out various flags and bunting at Philip AVenue in Barnstaple that included genuine wartime maritime flags plus souvenir bunting from the coronation of King George VI. Picture: Mark Stabb

St James Church at Swimbridge set for VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery St James Church at Swimbridge set for VE Day. Picture: Simon Ellery

