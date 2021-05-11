Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021

Evidence is building suggesting that having the vaccine not only protects you from becoming ill should you catch coronavirus, but it also reduces the likelihood of you transmitting it to others, says Devon’s Director of Public Health Steve Brown.

There’s been a lot of studies into the impact that the vaccine is having on our population.

An Oxford-ONS analysis of more than 370,000 survey participants found infections reduced by 65 per cent after a single dose of the vaccine.

It also showed that if you are infected after vaccination, the symptoms and the viral load tend to me much milder.

Meanwhile, a separate study from Public Health England, of 500,000 households in England, estimated that people with the virus who hadn’t been vaccinated infected around 10 per cent of people in their households. But that figure dropped to around 6 percent where the original case had been vaccinated.

So, a picture is building supporting the principle that COVID-19 vaccines weaken the transmission, and therefore that by getting vaccinated, you are helping to protect those around you.

Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon, said: “We are learning more and more about the vaccines and their impact not just in protecting the individuals who have had their jab, but also on the impact it has on the transmission of the virus.

“I know that younger people may think that they’re less likely to be seriously ill from the virus because of their age and general good health, compared say to older and more vulnerable people. And that may be true. But don’t let that persuade you not to have the vaccine. You might still catch coronavirus, but studies are now suggesting that those who have been vaccinated are less likely to transmit the virus to other people.

“Please take up the vaccine when it’s offered to you, if not just to protect you, but to also help protect others.”