North Devon Tri take on iconic London Triathlon

Published: 7:00 AM August 18, 2021

On Sunday, August 8, a team of North Devon triathletes took on the challenging conditions of the iconic London Triathlon, all competing in the Olympic distance race that took them along closed roads to Westminster and back along the river to Billingsgate.

Recognised as the largest triathlon festival in the UK, the event saw thousands compete over the weekend. North Devon Tri Club members Donna Marriott, Brian Mulholland, Caroline Bramwell and Sue Standford all confronted tough weather conditions for their race.

With the weather picking up, they started with a 1,500m swim in the docks alongside ExCel London, which had last year been a Nightingale Hospital. The venue was now the transition area, where riders switch out of their wetsuits into their bike gear and then into their run shoes, and finish line for the triathlon.

Choppy waters made the swim more challenging, with sighting of the marker buoys a much harder task than usual. As the triathletes exited the water, the heavens opened and heading out on the bikes for the 40km cycle leg was as wet as the swim. Torrential rain made the road conditions more treacherous, with some competitors crashing out. However, the North Devon Triathletes all dug deep and put their heads down into the strong winds and pouring rain. The final stage of the race was a 10km run, comprising three loops along the dockside and into the ExCel Centre. Whilst the rain had stopped at this stage, there was still a strong wind to contend with.

All four triathletes crossed the finish line in respectable times. Donna Marriott 03:42:24, Brian Mulholland 03:16:52, Caroline Bramwell 03:28:00 (although not completing the full swim) and Sue Standford 03:03:00.

Said Caroline: "This is a fantastic triathlon for people of all levels, from first-timers to old hands. The course is flat and in dry weather the bike leg can be fast. It's an event that many of the North Devon Tri Club have done time and time again, simply because it's so much fun riding on closed London roads."

Rest assured, the North Devon Tri ‘Green Army' will be returning next year to do it again.

To find out more about joining North Devon Tri, visit www.northdevontri.com