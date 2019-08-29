Data from the Office for National Statistics showed Harry was the most popular boys name in North Devon in 2018, while Amelia was the most popular girls name.

The two names were popular across England and Wales in 2018 too. Harry was the third most popular boys name and Amelia was second for girls.

In Torridge the most popular boys names were Leo and Reuben, with the latter the 42nd most popular across England and Wales. Elsie was the most popular name for girls.

There were 418 births registered in North Devon in 2018 and 288 in Torridge.

Arthur, Leo, George and Freddie were some of the popular boys names in North Devon. George, Freddie and Oliver were favoured in Torridge.

Poppy, Daisy, Ruby, Mia, Grace and Elsie were popular girls names in North Devon too, while Sophie, Sienna and Layla were favoured in Torridge.

Oliver remained the most popular boys name in England and Wales for the sixth year in a row, while Olivia was the most popular name for girls for the third year in a row.

Nick Stripe, from the Office for National Statistics' vital statistics output branch, said: "Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018, although there are the first signs that Oliver's six-year reign as the number one name for boys is under threat.

"Arthur surged into the top 10 boys' names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls' top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.

"On the flipside, the growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017. Communicating with young children can be hard enough at the best of times."