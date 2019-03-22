When are the local elections for North Devon and Torridge?

Local elections for North Devon Council and Torridge District Council take place on Thursday, May 2.

The districts are two of some 270 districts, unitary authorities and metropolitan districts across the UK going to the polls. There will also be elections for town and parish councils on the day.

Polling stations across both districts will be open from 7am until 10pm.

Can I vote in these elections?

You can, but only if you have registered to vote. You only need to register once, but you may need to again if you’ve moved house or changed your name. The deadline to register to vote is Friday, April 12. You can register to vote online, and it only takes a few minutes.

How many councillors are being elected?

A total of 42 councillors will be elected to North Devon Council. A recent review of the boundaries in North Devon means there will be one less member on the council compared to previous terms.

There will be 36 councillors elected to Torridge District Council.

Who is standing in North Devon and Torridge?

That hasn’t been confirmed yet. The deadline for nominations is 4pm on Wednesday, April 3 in both North Devon and Torridge. The names of those nominated for each ward will be published in the following days.

Does this mean I could be a councillor?

It does. You can nominate yourself if you’re over 18 and are a UK, EU or commonwealth citizen, as long as you are registered to vote, live, or work in one of the districts. Applications require a seconder for your nomination, as well as the signatures of eight other subscribers, and must be submitted by hand. More information can be found at the North Devon Council and Torridge District Council websites.

Are any current councillors not standing this time?

We’ll know more after the deadline for nominations, but one notable councillor not returning in 2019 is Torridge District Council leader Jane Whittaker, who is standing down.

Can I vote by post, or by proxy?

You can. Applications for postal votes must be submitted to the relevant council by 5pm on Monday, April 15. Information on how to vote by post can be found here.

The deadline for proxy applications is Wednesday, April 24. Information on voting by proxy can be found here.

When do we find out who has been elected?

Election counts will be taking place from 10am on Friday, May 3. The count in North Devon is being held at North Devon Leisure Centre, while the Torridge District Council count will be at Langtree Parish Hall, with the results for each ward being announced as they are finalised. The Gazette will be bringing you live updates as they come in too.