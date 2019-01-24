Try out tennis or badminton

Atlantic Racquet Centre in Bideford is holding an open weekend on Saturday and Sunday (January 26 and 27).

The whole community can go and try the facilities and there will also be coaching sessions on offer for free. Indoor tennis and badminton courts are available to be booked for free tasters all weekend, and there will also be free taster sessions for all. There will also be special discount offers available on memberships and coaching courses. To find out more and to book visit their website.

First time buyers event

Redrow will be holding an event for first time buyers at its Glenwood Park development in Roundswell on Saturday (January 26).

The event will take place at the marketing suite from 11am-4pm.

New year, new you

A wellness event is being held at Roundswell Community Hall on Saturday (January 26), 10am-4pm.

There will be free entry to see a range of stalls offering treatments from massage and reiki to reflexology and crystal healing. There will also be tarot, oracle card and psychic readings, as well as stalls selling crystals, candles and more. To book contact Emma Low on 07930 410302 or on saltwatergaia@gmail.com

Beach clean at Westward Ho!

Plastic Free Torridge is hosting a beach clean at Westward Ho! on Saturday (January 26).

Meet at the slipway from 2pm onwards to grab the equipment you need to join in, whether it’s for two minutes or two hours.

Volunteer on Braunton Burrows

If you love history and the environment, head to Braunton Burrows on Saturday (January 26) for a scrub management volunteer day with North Devon AONB.

This will be an opportunity to get involved in practical conservation and help maintain a World War II concrete landing craft at the assualt training centre on Braunton Burrows.

Training will be provided, along with tools and refreshments.

The day is from 10.30am until 3pm and booking is essential. Conatact Joe Penfold on joe.penfold@devon.gov.uk or call 01271 388644.

Go and watch Westward Ho! panto

The mysterious East comes to Torridge as Westward Ho! Follies present Aladdin at the Kingsley Hall this Friday and Saturday (January 25 and 26).

With a tame live panda (apparently!) plus the Follies’ usual level of mayhem, controlled chaos, and laughter, there is something for all ages. Book your seats now and find out how Mrs Twankee, Wishy Washy, Sergeant Ping, PC Pong, and Nobby thwart the machinations of the wicked Abanazer and help Princess Jasmine find eternal happiness with Aladdin.

Discounts for groups of 10 or over. Contact Jackie for advance tickets on 07547 535042 or email follieswestwardho@gmail.com

Or watch the panto in Croyde

It must be the season? Oh, yes it is! Croyde Players present their latest panto, Queen of Hearts, at Croyde Village Hall this Friday and Saturday (January 25 and 26).

Shows are 7.30pm, Friday, and 2.30pm and 6.30pm, on Saturday.

It stars well-known local businessman Philip Milton, plus Tony Parker, Tony Meeds (who have appeared on stage at both local theatres) and a cast from nine to 80. The show is written and directed by Faith Davis.

Tickets are available at Copycatz in Braunton, Croyde Village Hall and on the door.

For more inspiration on things to do in North Devon, see our What’s On Guide here.