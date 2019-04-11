From Easter egg hunts and food markets to beach cleans or even rehoming a hen, we’ve got a selection of inspiration for you!

Here are six things to do in North Devon this weekend...

Barnstaple Real Food Market

Head to Barnstaple Pannier Market on Sunday (April 14) as Barnstaple Real Food Market returns once again.

Pop along for free and enjoy all the artisan food, drinks and crafts as well as live music, 9.30am-3.30pm.

This month the market will be hosting a special food and craft event - see more details here.

Big spring beach cleans

Plastic Free North Devon is hosting two ‘Big Spring Cleans’ this weekend.

The first will be in Rock Park, Barnstaple, on Friday (April 12). Meet at the park-and-ride corner of the park between 11am and 1pm to help out.

The second clean will be on Sunday (April 14) at Saunton Sands. There will be free parking for those taking part – meet at the entrance to the beach from 11am-1pm to join in.

Easter egg hunts

If you haven’t had your chocolate fix yet, why not take part in a North Devon Easter egg hunt?

Visit some of North Devon’s attractions and beauty spots and get hunting to claim your chocolate prizes!

There are loads of places hosting an egg hunt during the holidays - check out our guide here.

Spring lamb talks

Meet the new flock of spring lambs and enjoy a talk by a local farmer at Arlington Court.

Find out more about rearing sheep and how they help the estate thrive.

The talks will be held at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Spring fair in Dolton

The annual Dolton and Dowland Spring Fair takes place this Saturday (April 13) at Dolton Village Hall.

There will be a wide range of stalls selling everything from locals crafts to edible treats, plus drinks, refreshments and light snacks from the café.

The fair is open from noon until 3pm and entry is free, Proceeds will go towards upgrading the hall facilities.

Give a hen a home

The South Molton-based British Hen Welfare Trust is hosting a rehoming day at its Rose Ash site on Sunday (April 14) as part of National Pet Month.

At around 18 months old, when hard-working battery hens have reached the end of their commercial laying life, the BHWT steps in to save them from slaughter.

Register your details at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete the booking for your hens.