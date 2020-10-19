Strictly Come Dancing brither and sister duo Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be appearing at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple as part of the new Christmas programme following its reopening. Strictly Come Dancing brither and sister duo Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be appearing at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple as part of the new Christmas programme following its reopening.

Today (Monday, October 19) Selladoor Worldwide has announced that the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe will open in December with a programme of live festive-themed theatre.

They include Strictly duo Kevin and Joanne Clifton plus music and comedy spectaculars at both venues.

They will be opening with reduced capacity and social distancing procedures in place to include spaced seating, intensive cleaning, staggered entrance times and one-way systems as well a requirement to wear face coverings.

It follows a grant of £553,086 from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund which Selladoor CEO David Hutchinson says will see both theatres through until March 2021.

He told the Gazette: “We were delighted and relieved to receive 100 per cent of the money we asked for to keep us going for the next six months and to allow us to open the doors.

“This is a real investment from the national government in North Devon arts. We have been running both venues since early 2019 and there is such an obvious love for these places in the communities of Ilfracombe and Barnstaple.”

The season begins at The Landmark on Saturday, December 5 with the Strictly Come Dancing champion siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton for An Evening with Kevin and Joanne Clifton.

This intimate show has been produced for a socially-distanced audience and this will be the only chance to catch the successful brother and sister duo on tour together in an evening of song, dance and dancing memories.

Santa's Christmas Cracker will be live at The Landmark in Ilfracombe on December 24, 2020 as part of the new festive programme following the theatre's reopening.

Head to The Landmark on Christmas Eve and start your Christmas celebrations with Santa’s Christmas Cracker, a socially-distanced show where every child will get a present from Santa during a fun, festive, musical adventure.

The Queen’s Theatre is hosting A Christmas Carol from the start of December. Join Dickens, Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and of course the ghosts to discover the true meaning of Christmas in this one-person show.

From December 21 to 31 you can enjoy a cracker filled with Christmas family fun at Barnstaple’s Christmas Cracker.

A variety of exciting, fast-paced and recognisable acts take to the Queen’s Theatre stage to celebrate the very best of variety and pantomime, featuring festive comedy, music and dance.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby welcomed the news, saying: “I think it’s lovely for North Devon to have some positive news and that there will be Christmas productions in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe.

“It’s a testament to the work of David and his team, the Arts Council and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to recognise the importance of the arts and these two theatres to our remote rural community.

“I would also like to encourage everyone to come when the tickets go on sale, so rush and book because there won’t be many.”

Additional events are yet to be confirmed so keep an eye out for the latest announcem nts and for further information visit queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .