The summer and autumn programme at the Queen's and Landmark theatres is the first full brochure to be put out by Selladoor.

It promises 'something for everyone' with a mix of West End shows, high class drama, whodunits, comedy, dance and community productions.

Highlights include the likes of Madagascar the Musical at the Queen's in October and Fame the Musical at the venue in November coming straight from the West End.

The crazy puppets of Avenue Q (think Sesame Street for adults) come to Barnstaple in October as well, following sell-out runs on Broadway.

There are plenty of shows for children too, including Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show at the Landmark in August, with David Walliams' Mr Stink at the Queen's later in the month.

The Landmark also has five day runs this August of two quality shows - there's plenty of humour with Wife Begins at Forty, presented by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills.

On the heels of that in mid-August Paul presents a run of classic JB Priestly thriller Dangerous Corner.

The Queen's Theatre Christmas pantomime this year is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Eurovision Song Contest winner and one quarter of Bucks Fizz - Jay Aston.

Selladoor took over the theatres contract in January from Parkwood after being appointed by North Devon Council.

New theatres director Dean Stewart said they were working to build a programme that really excited audiences and would welcome any comments from the community.

He said: "Since I came to the area I was struck by one thing - no matter where you go there's a passion for these venues.

"It's not a race, we are here for a long time and we will take the time to get it right."

Selladoor CFO Phillip Rowntree said since arrived in North Devon the company had hosted 77 events, 18 of them community ones and welcomed 26,000 patrons through the doors.

It has provided 16 new jobs and enabled five staff to get off zero hours contracts and on to permanent full or part time ones.

Pick up a copy of the new brochure at either venue or visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or www.landmark-ilfracombe.com.