Holly Purchase and her daughter Nyra Bleu, owner of North Devon-based Bleuprints Clothing, wearing their matching personalised rainbow t-shirts with 10 per cent of all rainbow items sales going to the NHS. Picture: Holly Purchase Holly Purchase and her daughter Nyra Bleu, owner of North Devon-based Bleuprints Clothing, wearing their matching personalised rainbow t-shirts with 10 per cent of all rainbow items sales going to the NHS. Picture: Holly Purchase

Every Thursday night at 8pm people have come out on to their doorsteps to clap, cheer, play music, bang pots and pans and even set off fireworks to show their appreciation.

But now the woman behind the idea, Londoner Annemarie Plas, has said she feels it is time to stop.

The 36-year-old told the PA news agency she has no problem with people continuing to gather at 8pm each week to clap, but said she will not be among those taking part in future.

She said: “To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

A thank you to NHS staff and key workers on Seafield House in Westward Ho! A thank you to NHS staff and key workers on Seafield House in Westward Ho!

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”

Meanwhile, North Devon continues to be busy with rainbows, banners and NHS tributes, including a very tongue-in-cheek tribute on the side of Seafield House in Westward Ho! by owner Rob Braddick, while rock band Almost Alice played a three hour - socially distanced gig - in their gardens.

The tongue-in-cheek message on Seafield House by owner Rob Braddick. Picture: Rob Braddick The tongue-in-cheek message on Seafield House by owner Rob Braddick. Picture: Rob Braddick

An NHS thank you flag outside Bideford Amateur Rowing Club's base on the quay. An NHS thank you flag outside Bideford Amateur Rowing Club's base on the quay.

One of four NHS thank you flags outside The Kigns Arms in Bideford. One of four NHS thank you flags outside The Kigns Arms in Bideford.

Sophia Banks, aged seven, makes some noise for the NHS during the last Thursday night clap for carers. Picture: Jodie Banks Sophia Banks, aged seven, makes some noise for the NHS during the last Thursday night clap for carers. Picture: Jodie Banks

North Devon rock band Almost Alice had their neighbours bopping along with an impromptu rehearsal in their gardens for more than three hours. Picture: Sarah Richards North Devon rock band Almost Alice had their neighbours bopping along with an impromptu rehearsal in their gardens for more than three hours. Picture: Sarah Richards