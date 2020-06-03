Every Thursday night at 8pm people have come out on to their doorsteps to clap, cheer, play music, bang pots and pans and even set off fireworks to show their appreciation. But now the woman behind the idea, Londoner Annemarie Plas, has said she feels it is time to stop. The 36-year-old told the PA news agency she has no problem with people continuing to gather at 8pm each week to clap, but said she will not be among those taking part in future. She said: “To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak. “Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised. “I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.” Meanwhile, North Devon continues to be busy with rainbows, banners and NHS tributes, including a very tongue-in-cheek tribute on the side of Seafield House in Westward Ho! by owner Rob Braddick, while rock band Almost Alice played a three hour - socially distanced gig - in their gardens.