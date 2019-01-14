Plastic Free North Devon (PFND) and Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are urging people to take part in the event between 11am and 1pm in Ilfracombe, Braunton, Bideford, Barnstaple Rose Lane and Barnstaple Taw View Tesco stores.

The idea of the non-confrontational protest against single-use plastics is to grab a trolley and meet at 11am in front of the chosen store, bringing your own containers and reuseable bags.

Those taking part will then shop for around 30 minutes, focussing on fruit and veg, unsliced bread, pasta, rice, cereal, pulsed and multi-packs bound by plastic.

Once you have paid, you can then return to the front of the store, unwrap the plastic packaging and place it in one of the trolleys.

The idea is to highlight the amount of single-use plastic and show support for the plastic-free movement.