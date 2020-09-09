A teenaged boy from North Devon has appeared at Exeter Crown Court accused of attempted murder.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is alleged to have attempted to murder a member of his family at a town in North Devon on September 1.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case to await a psychiatric assessment and remanded him into the care of Devon County Council.
No further detail can be given out at this time because by law the accused cannot be identified as he is under the age of 18.