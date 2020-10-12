Captain Adrian Jucker, the father of Angie Passmore from Barnstaple, served as a bomb disposal expert in the battle of El Alamain as well as Normandy and Italy. He received the Military Cross for his heroics. Captain Adrian Jucker, the father of Angie Passmore from Barnstaple, served as a bomb disposal expert in the battle of El Alamain as well as Normandy and Italy. He received the Military Cross for his heroics.

Angie Passmore walked for Macmillan after it helped several friends and relatives and in memory of her father Adrian Jucker, who was born in the same year as Colonel Sir Tom Moore and died aged 82.

Angie said: “Seeing his momentous fundraising efforts earlier this year got me thinking about doing something in my dad’s memory and to honour what would have been his 100th year.

“My father loved North Devon and he spent his final two years living here after our mother died. It seems appropriate to do my walk here in his memory.”

Angie has worked as a professional actor and puppeteer in a number of well-loved films and television shows such as Labyrinth (alongside David Bowie), Little Shop of Horrors, Muppet Christmas Carol, Saturday Night Thriller, Dr Who, Spitting Image, Fraggle Rock and the title role in Emmy award winning series Mother Goose.

She added: “My dad was also a captain and a war hero who was decorated for his bravery, as a bomb disposal expert at the battle of El-Alamein in World War Two, shortly after his 21st birthday.

“For his courage he was awarded the Military Cross.

“He was a wonderful man as well as being very brave. I wanted to honour him in this way, while raising money in support of people with cancer, who have been especially hard hit by the pandemic.”

As with most if not all charities, Macmillan has seen its income affected as supporters are unable to host their usual fundraising events of face-to-face activities.

Jo Anne Rigby, Macmillan fundraising manager in Devon, said: “We’re almost entirely funded by public donations and the drop in income we’re facing could seriously affect the local cancer services we can fund over the next 12 months.

“Macmillan is doing everything it can to help address the immediate and unique challenges that having cancer during this pandemic brings but we need the public’s help. That’s why we’re so grateful to supporters like Angie for taking it upon themselves to fundraise for us.”

Angie’s work as a puppeteer can be seen in the Netflix/Jim Henson production, The Dark Crystal the Age of Resistance.

She now teaches extra-curricular drama at West Buckland School.

If you’d like to support Angie’s challenge and donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Angie-Passmore .