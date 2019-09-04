Woolacombe Bay Holiday Parks enjoyed a 21 per cent increase in accommodation bookings for caravans and lodges, and a six per cent increase in camping and touring bookings across its four holiday parks.

Sales and marketing director Kevin Darvill said the value of the sterling and travel issues at ports and airports were extra factors when it came to people choosing a holiday in the region.

He added: "These are just extra factors which help more families realise what a West Country holiday really offers, both in terms of value for money but also ease and convenience for time-poor hard working families who would rather be enjoying their holiday than sitting at airports or in the car."

That trend doesn't show many signs of changing either, with 17,775 families booked to return to the four holiday parks.

It was a similar story in Westward Ho! too. Braddicks Holiday Centre enjoyed its best ever summer according to director Rob Braddick, who said the centre could have been let out 'two or three times over' in the final two weeks of the summer holidays.

Mr Braddick added: "I don't think Brexit is affecting tourism being here other than for good reasons.

"We're definitely seeing it better than other places, and I think people are spending their time and money in this area rather than going to Europe where they can't get a lot for their money at the moment."

While the bank holiday was a scorcher, the changeable weather in early august meant there was a dip in those coming down for a spur-of-the-moment getaway.

Rick Turner, director of the flock at the Big Sheep, said overall the season had been 'good without being great'.

"We had a great start to the year with a significant increase on last year's visitor numbers," said Mr Turner.

"Despite the heatwave months of June and July still we still saw increases, which was great for us.

"The poor weather at the start of August seemed to have a pretty detrimental effect on holiday bookings, the week that Boardmasters was cancelled saw a 21 per cent increase in year on year overseas bookings for family holidays."

"With a number of high profile autumn events, as well as some great locals promotions to thank our locals for their support during the season, we are still expecting to be ahead of last year, which is excellent news."