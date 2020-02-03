Harry Colgrave and Midas sponsor Mike Borkowski at the Exeter College Awards. Harry Colgrave and Midas sponsor Mike Borkowski at the Exeter College Awards.

Jonah Gibbon, aged 18, who studied A-levels in maths, further maths and physics at Exeter College - gaining three A* grades - was recognised at the college awards ceremony, which also celebrated 50 years since the college was named as the UK's first ever tertiary college.

Jonah was awarded the Reach Academy Award, having excelled as a member of Exeter College's academically gifted extra-curricular group.

The former Pilton Community College pupil is now studying mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

He said: "It has been really nice coming back here as I've already spent my first term at university and it's great to see everyone again.

"To be up on the stage with these really impressive and inspiring people is great and the other students here are all doing great things."

Former Chulmleigh Academy student Harry Colgrave from Winkleigh, aged 20, received the Advanced Apprentice Award, following study that saw his joinery skills excel to a national level as he won numerous awards from the Institute of Carpenters and regional SkillBuild competitions.

Harry said, "It has been a great evening. I've met some nice people and really enjoyed myself. Being at Exeter College has changed my life so it's terrific to be celebrating tonight."

In total, 20 student awards were handed out as part of the night, as Exeter College's 'Class of 2019' joined with South West business leaders, partners and alumni to celebrate an exceptional year.