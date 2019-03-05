Star Trek 2019 Star Trek 2019

Some 46 teams, made up of 240 walkers, took part on Saturday night, raising money for Children’s Hospice South West and North Devon Hospice.

Paul Williams, chairman of the organising committee, said: “Despite the atrocious weather conditions on Saturday night, they all persevered and pushed on with the challenge.

“Every one of the participants deserves well earned praise for taking part.

“An early estimate of the sponsorship raised this year shows it to be approximately £25,000.”

Startrek is an eight or 16-mile trek across Exmoor, where teams use clues and map reading skills to navigate.

The event is supported by search and rescue crews, St John Ambulance, Raynet Communications (Taunton) and around 100 volunteers who man checkpoints, provide hot drinks and food, check equipment and organise all aspects.