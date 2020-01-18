Stunning snowdrops at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington. Picture: RHS Garden Rosemoor Stunning snowdrops at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington. Picture: RHS Garden Rosemoor

RHS Garden Rosemoor at Torrington already has drifts of snowdrops in the garden, with the first one spotted on December 18.

The garden is hosting Snowdrop Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, February 1-2, which will feature guided walks, illustrated talks, and nurseries with rare and unusual varieties for sale.

There is a talk each day on 'Snowdrops in Context' by Dr Julian Sutton of Desirable Plants in the Small Garden Room.

Stunning snowdrops at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington. Picture: RHS Garden Rosemoor Stunning snowdrops at RHS Garden Rosemoor in Torrington. Picture: RHS Garden Rosemoor

This is the perfect event for both expert 'galanthophiles' and visitors who simply appreciate these shy but stunning early spring flowers.

There will also be handmade snowdrop and horticultural-themed craft items made from fine birch wood and pressed Somerset paper on sale from Natty Deco in the Lecture Hall.

Garden admission applies. For more information go to https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/rosemoor .

Snowdrops at Higher Cherubeer near Dolton Snowdrops at Higher Cherubeer near Dolton

Higher Cherubeer at Winkleigh is a private one and three quarter acre garden that will be open on three dates in February as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

It has a National Collection of cyclamen species, hellebores and more than 400 snowdrop varieties.

The garden is open on Friday, February 7 and again on February 14, from 2pm to 5pm, with homemade teas available. Admission is £5 adults and free for children.

It is also open on Saturday, February 22 from 2pm to 5pm.

More Snowdrop Valley snowdrops More Snowdrop Valley snowdrops

Visitors are also welcome by arrangement from February to October for groups of 10-plus.

For more information call Jo and Tom Hynes on 01805 804265 or email hynesjo@gmail.com .

A little further afield but close to parts of North Devon is the famous Snowdrop Valley on Exmoor.

The valley will be open this year from Saturday, January 25 to Sunday, February 23, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The remote and privately owned valley sees the Badgworthy Land Company kindly allow access to the valley while the beautiful carpet of snowdrops is in bloom throughout February each year.

A park and ride bus runs from February 8 to February 23.

There are several walking routes ranging from 30 minutes to three hours in length.

For full details visit http://www.wheddoncross.org.uk/snowdropvalley.htm .