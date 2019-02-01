Beautiful at Valley of rocks today. Picture: Rebecca Crush Beautiful at Valley of rocks today. Picture: Rebecca Crush

While Barnstaple and Bideford remained distinctly snow-free, those heading out to more rural areas got a dusting.

Devon County Council gritters are currently working hard to clear drifts nearer Exmoor.

Blackmoor Gate was closed earlier this morning and many schools have shut their doors due to the snow and ice.

These readers sent photos of snowy scenes near them but the council has asked people to avoid travelling to the moors while they clear roads.

Snow aay at Ash Mill. Picture: Jo Hackman Photography Snow aay at Ash Mill. Picture: Jo Hackman Photography

A winter wonderland garden near Great Torrington. Picture: Steve Robinson A winter wonderland garden near Great Torrington. Picture: Steve Robinson

Valley of rocks at Lynton. Picture: Rebecca Crush Valley of rocks at Lynton. Picture: Rebecca Crush

