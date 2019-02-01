While Barnstaple and Bideford remained distinctly snow-free, those heading out to more rural areas got a dusting. Devon County Council gritters are currently working hard to clear drifts nearer Exmoor. Blackmoor Gate was closed earlier this morning and many schools have shut their doors due to the snow and ice. These readers sent photos of snowy scenes near them but the council has asked people to avoid travelling to the moors while they clear roads. Scroll down to see more photos or send yours to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk