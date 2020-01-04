Chatty Man star Alan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation's founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE at Birmingham's International Convention Centre.

The North Devon contingent of Debby Norris, Clare Mutch and Jennifer Drury all got the chance to meet Alan.

Debby said of her Slimming World journey: "The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too."

Clare added: "Last year was our 50th year, which was full of celebrations and successes. We've supported more people than ever to achieve their dreams and we're so excited about what 2020 has in store."

