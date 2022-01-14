A group of young North Devon carol singers did their families proud when they went on a charity fund-raising mission for Christmas.

Sisters Maya and Yolanda Cousins and friends Jemima Wright, Sophie Wright, May Townsend, Rosie Townsend, Poppy Townsend, Ivy Williams and Ruby and Roxanna were raising for the Alzheimer’s Society.

They had been practicing for weeks before performing door to door throughout West Down and Berrynarbour. They also sang at the local village pubs with Covid safety guidelines in mind.

Maya Cousins chose the Alzheimer’s charity because she had first-hand experience of the illness.

Dad Aaron said: “Her grandad (my Dad) was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017 and has recently moved into a care home. He had been living with us for the past 18 months so both children have a good sense of what this terrible disease does and how it progresses.”

He added: “I am delighted to say that they have raised £415, significantly beating their £250 target.

“They sung for three nights in Berrynarbour and West Down, including a performance in each of the village pubs.”



