Show organisers have appealed to owners to send in pictures of their cutest canines to bid for the title of ‘North Devon’s Dandiest Dog’.

The Companion Dog Show is not restricted to breed or show dogs and is open to any dog and so is its online counterpart.

Show Secretary Theresa Soanes said: “It was a such a huge disappointment for everyone when we had to cancel the show, so we wanted to do something fun to keep people’s spirits up.

“We love our canine chums here in North Devon so I’m expecting some very dandy dogs indeed!”

The North Devon Show Companion Dog Show has moved online for 2020 as North Devon's Dandiest Dog. Picture: Tony Gussin The North Devon Show Companion Dog Show has moved online for 2020 as North Devon's Dandiest Dog. Picture: Tony Gussin

Not only will the winner receive a beautiful handcrafted rosette, but also get two complementary tickets to next year’s show.

Entries close at midday on June 1. The competition is just for fun with no alternative prize issued.

To enter simply send your photo to showsecretary@northdevonshow.com or send it in a direct message to North Devon Show on Facebook.