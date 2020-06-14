The call has gone out for prize animals to be entered in the 2020 North Devon SHow Virtual Livestock Show. Picture: SARAH HOWELLS The call has gone out for prize animals to be entered in the 2020 North Devon SHow Virtual Livestock Show. Picture: SARAH HOWELLS

Following the cancellation of this year’s August show due to Covid restrictions, organisers have already held a virtual Dandiest Dog competition and have now turned their attention to the life and soul of the show.

The Virtual Livestock Show will have various classes for cattle, sheep and horses – just like the real thing – and is free to enter.

It will run from June 15 until July 17 and the supreme champions will be announced on what would have been show day, August 5.

Show secretary Theresa Soanes said: “We have an incredibly supportive farming and equestrian community across North Devon, as well as loyal entrants and exhibitors from further afield.

“Our committee suggested we try and organise something virtual this year and this gives us all something to focus on.”

Details of all the available classes will be on www.northdevonshow.com and on the North Devon Show Facebook page from June 15. Entries can be emailed to showsecretary@northdevonshow.com .