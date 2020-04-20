Organisers have decided to cancel the one day show scheduled for August 5 at the showground near Umberleigh because of the uncertainty surrounding the virus.

They said they had taken the decision to cancel completely this year rather than look for an alternative date, to ensure no one was put at risk by attempting to go ahead with the event.

Speaking on behalf of the executive committee, show secretary Theresa Soanes said: “It is with great sadness, that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that the executive committee of the Society have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 North Devon Show.

“We are devastated to have to make this announcement, but given the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in we took the view that we could not put anyone at risk under the current conditions, particularly as our show is run mainly by volunteers and supported by members, sponsors, exhibitors and traders.”

Tickets had yet to go on sale but with plans already well underway organisers decided to cancel now to avoid causing any difficulties for exhibitors and the team of people that it takes to set up the showground.

Theresa Soanes added: “The Society would also like to thank everyone who has supported our show and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our 2021 show on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

“We hope you and your families stay safe and well through these difficult times.”