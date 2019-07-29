George Snell from Knowstone with the Exmoor horn shearling ewe champion. Picture: Tony Gussin George Snell from Knowstone with the Exmoor horn shearling ewe champion. Picture: Tony Gussin

The area's main calendar event at the showground near Umberleigh on Wednesday, August 7 is looking forward to a bumper instalment for 2019.

Visitors can expect to be entertained in style for a great family day out, with animals to see, food, drink and crafts to enjoy plus a host of entertainment.

The big top is back in town as Happy's Circus returns for a second year after a hugely successful debut as the show's first ever circus last year.

Also new for this year will be a live music stage in the centre of the showground with a raft of local talent performing throughout the day.

Emma Alder and Teddy, an Australian shepherd and winners of the pastoral group in the dog show. Picture: Tony Gussin Emma Alder and Teddy, an Australian shepherd and winners of the pastoral group in the dog show. Picture: Tony Gussin

There will be everything from solo artists to choirs, including Brieya May, who recently appeared on The Voice, plus Bicycle Repair Man and Big Al and The Wild Strawberries.

Show secretary Theresa Soanes said there would be even more animals this year, with livestock entries up by 10 per cent across the board on last year, with an increase in the cattle, sheep and equestrian sections.

The Dog Show is particularly bright eyed and bushy tailed with a total of 435 entries this year.

She added: "There is a new educational petting area this year so that people can get close to the animals.

North Devon Show 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin North Devon Show 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin

"There will be some mini donkeys, mammoth donkeys, alpacas and Valois blacknose sheep, plus a mini zoo and face-painting - just go along and chat to the owners and meet the animals."

Elsewhere, the Pigs and Poultry Exhibition marquee is back, plus the Countryside Area, with laser clay pigeon shooting for the first time, as well as demonstrations of game techniques and traditional rural skills such as thatching and stone walling.

The main ring also has a traditional feel this year, with equestrian events including the Pony Club Games, Bideford Youth Pipe Band, parade of hounds, the final grand parade of all livestock and then a classic vehicle and tractor parade to end the displays.

Ska band Liquidators AKA will then play in the main arena up until the showground closes at 6pm, with people welcome to stay and enjoy the music.

North Devon Show 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin North Devon Show 2018. Picture: Tony Gussin

Plus there is more in the Tarka Ring with Victor Pitts Dogs and Ducks, Young Farmers Club Games, Adams Axemen and retriever and spaniel displays.

Don't forget to visit the North Devon Gazette and rural magazines stand, including the Agricultural Trader, at Block 4, Row A, Stand 4 - pick up a goodie bag with that day's paper.

For tickets, and more programme information, visit www.northdevonshow.com .