The area's main calendar event at the showground near Umberleigh on Wednesday, August 7 is looking forward to a bumper instalment for 2019. Visitors can expect to be entertained in style for a great family day out, with animals to see, food, drink and crafts to enjoy plus a host of entertainment. The big top is back in town as Happy's Circus returns for a second year after a hugely successful debut as the show's first ever circus last year. Also new for this year will be a live music stage in the centre of the showground with a raft of local talent performing throughout the day. There will be everything from solo artists to choirs, including Brieya May, who recently appeared on The Voice, plus Bicycle Repair Man and Big Al and The Wild Strawberries. Show secretary Theresa Soanes said there would be even more animals this year, with livestock entries up by 10 per cent across the board on last year, with an increase in the cattle, sheep and equestrian sections. The Dog Show is particularly bright eyed and bushy tailed with a total of 435 entries this year. She added: