The showground at Umberleigh saw a few changes this year, with a focus on local talent and rural skills rather then headline grabbing displays acts. For the first time, the show had a central music stage that featured live performances from local choirs and artists throughout the day, including Brieya May, who appeared on The Voice earlier this year. Happy's Circus was back at the show after a successful debut last year that saw the big top jammed for every all four performances during the day. Sunshine was interspersed with a few sharp showers but no seemed to mind. Livestock entries were up by 10 per cent across the board on last year, with an increase in the cattle, sheep and equestrian sections. The Dog Show was particularly busy with a total of 435 entries.