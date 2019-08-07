Sarah O'Higgins with her dog Pippa after winning multiple catagories including best in show Picture: Shannon McDavitt Sarah O'Higgins with her dog Pippa after winning multiple catagories including best in show Picture: Shannon McDavitt

The showground at Umberleigh saw a few changes this year, with a focus on local talent and rural skills rather then headline grabbing displays acts.

For the first time, the show had a central music stage that featured live performances from local choirs and artists throughout the day, including Brieya May, who appeared on The Voice earlier this year.

Happy's Circus was back at the show after a successful debut last year that saw the big top jammed for every all four performances during the day.

Sunshine was interspersed with a few sharp showers but no seemed to mind.

Here are some of the Colleton Red Ruby Devon cows with multiple rosettes Picture: Shannon McDavitt Here are some of the Colleton Red Ruby Devon cows with multiple rosettes Picture: Shannon McDavitt

Livestock entries were up by 10 per cent across the board on last year, with an increase in the cattle, sheep and equestrian sections.

The Dog Show was particularly busy with a total of 435 entries.

Happy's Circus clowns performing Picture: Shannon McDavitt Happy's Circus clowns performing Picture: Shannon McDavitt

The hound showing Picture: Shannon McDavitt The hound showing Picture: Shannon McDavitt

North Devon Show 2019: Michael Coupe from Cornwall with his Newfoundland Wellington at the dog show. Picture: Tony Gussin North Devon Show 2019: Michael Coupe from Cornwall with his Newfoundland Wellington at the dog show. Picture: Tony Gussin

Refuge4pets name a teddy bear scene Picture: Shannon McDavitt Refuge4pets name a teddy bear scene Picture: Shannon McDavitt

Cornish Cream stall Picture: Shannon McDavitt Cornish Cream stall Picture: Shannon McDavitt

Carriage driving at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Carriage driving at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Jess and Lauren from Bristol meet some Jersey calves. Picture: Tony Gussin Jess and Lauren from Bristol meet some Jersey calves. Picture: Tony Gussin

Junior showman sheep class winner and overall champion William Allin from Milton Damerel with his prize-winning zwartbles sheep, together with reserve champion Thomas Nash from Hatch Beauchamp and judge Sue Darke. Picture: Tony Gussin Junior showman sheep class winner and overall champion William Allin from Milton Damerel with his prize-winning zwartbles sheep, together with reserve champion Thomas Nash from Hatch Beauchamp and judge Sue Darke. Picture: Tony Gussin

Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Junior showmen in the sheep classes at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Max Postlethwaite from Kent meets some alpacas at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Max Postlethwaite from Kent meets some alpacas at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Mini donkeys in the new educational and petting area at North Devon Show. Picture: Tony Gussin Mini donkeys in the new educational and petting area at North Devon Show. Picture: Tony Gussin

A mammoth donkey at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin A mammoth donkey at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Here are some of the staff and volunteers from the North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD Picture: Shannon McDavitt Here are some of the staff and volunteers from the North Devon Forum for Autistic Spectrum Conditions and ADHD Picture: Shannon McDavitt

Here are the Bideford Youth Pipe Band performing at the North Devon Show Picture: Shannon McDavitt Here are the Bideford Youth Pipe Band performing at the North Devon Show Picture: Shannon McDavitt

Trapeze performers from Happy's Circus Picture: Shannon McDavitt Trapeze performers from Happy's Circus Picture: Shannon McDavitt

The Making Waves Choir on the music stage at North Devon Show, new for 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The Making Waves Choir on the music stage at North Devon Show, new for 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Chris Driver singing on the new music stage at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Chris Driver singing on the new music stage at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Members of Barnstaple Floral Art Club with displays at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Members of Barnstaple Floral Art Club with displays at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Children's crafts at the North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Children's crafts at the North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Children's crafts at the North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Children's crafts at the North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Produce in the horticulture marquee at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Water fowl herding with Victor Pitts Dogs & Ducks at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Water fowl herding with Victor Pitts Dogs & Ducks at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Water fowl herding with Victor Pitts Dogs & Ducks at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Water fowl herding with Victor Pitts Dogs & Ducks at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Hunts and hounds in the main ring at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Hunts and hounds in the main ring at North Devon Show 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

