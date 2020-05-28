The national round of applause has been taking place every Thursday at 8pm since March 26, with people taking to their doorstep, balcony or garden to celebrate and show their support for care staff and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic

However, this week’s clap may well be the last, after the woman behind the idea said she will no longer take part.

Annemarie Plas, 36, last week told the PA news agency she has no problem with people continuing to gather at 8pm each week to clap, but said she will not be among those taking part in future.

She said: “To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”

Ms Plas, from Streatham in south London, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain she will clap on Thursday evening, and will return outside at the same time next week to ‘check in’ with her community, without applauding.

She said: “For everybody who wants to continue I think they should, but for me I think it’s good to see how we can see that positivity delivered to the next level, which can be an annual moment and also to embrace the community still at 8pm.

“For me, next Thursday I will go out to see who is out there and check in with my community - we are still in this crisis, but I think there are other initiatives we can support which show our gratitude.”

