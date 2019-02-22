Lots of different varieties are on offer at North Devon Seed Swap 2019 Lots of different varieties are on offer at North Devon Seed Swap 2019

The event has been running for more than 15 years and is a free, not-for-profit, volunteer-run opportunity for gardeners of all abilities and none to come together.

The aim is to share, source and discover vegetables and flowers that grow well for Devon gardeners, chat to other gardening enthusiasts (there is always excellent cake) and spread knowledge and enthusiasm.

The organisers are Rob Meredith and Diana Lee, who are keen to preserve our incredible heritage of vegetable varieties, especially those local cultivars adapted to our climate and soils.

Whether you’ve got some of granddad’s favourite old-fashioned runner bean seeds you’d like to pass on, or you’ve never so much as grown a pot of cress, you’re welcome - come and collect some seed and the advice you need to get started, or share your own tips over cakes and refreshments with fellow enthusiasts.

Seed swaps aim to help gardeners share surplus seed, save money, and learn from each other.

Devon has a varied climate which can be particularly challenging so finding out what grows well for your neighbouring gardeners can improve your chances of a successful crop, whether you want to grow carrots and cress or achocha and amaranth.

For more details go to http://devonseeds.wordpress.com or contact Diana on diana@ceridwenherbs.co.uk .