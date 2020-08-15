The school will get almost £1m to replace the roofs on its North Block, as well as just over £200,000 to carry out fire safety upgrades.

It is part of the recent round of the Government’s Capital Improvement Fund (CIF) and Witheridge C of E Academy will also benefit, receiving £171,000 for replacing windows and doors.

Park headteacher Gareth Roscoe said this, plus another CIF grant and a loan for energy efficiency works meant the school had a £2m investment for its campus.

He said: “This latest grant will ensure our most historic buildings and beautiful sites are safeguarded for many years to come and allow us greater scope to invest our own funding into improving further the classrooms and other student accommodation.

“I am delighted by this news and it is testament to the hard work of several colleagues in the school and the TLP.

“This news lands as we prepare to say our farewell to our facilities manager Matthew Elliott who was a significant contributor to these bids.”

Park’s school business manager Helen Honnor added: “Many of our students have a huge sense of pride in Park’s 110-year history.

“These buildings have been home to many generations of students and this funding means we can keep the historic buildings fit for purpose whilst focusing our school budget on the other priorities we have to support the student experience at Park.”

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby has welcomed the investment, and said: “I am absolutely delighted that North Devon has secured this funding for The Park Community School and Witheridge Primary Academy to upgrade their facilities.

“I am particularly pleased for The Park School as head teacher Gareth Roscoe wrote to me in early July about the failure of their initial Community Improvement Fund bid.

“I wrote to the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, to express my concerns that North Devon is in need of investment in its schools, particularly those like The Park School with ‘shovel-ready’ projects waiting to go.”